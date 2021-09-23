Click to share this via email

Rebel Girls celebrate Black Girl Magic with 100 real-life tales and an appearance by Oprah Winfrey.

The multi-platform empowerment brand, Rebel Girls, is revving up for the release of the latest volume of its New York Times bestselling series. Good Night Stories for Rebel Girls: 100 Real-Life Tales of Black Girl Magic tells the stories of “100 barrier-breaking Black women.”

Women featured in the book include tennis superstar Naomi Osaka, prodigal poet Amanda Gorman, singer Rosetta Tharpe and journalist Ida B. Wells.

“#BlackGirlMagic isn’t just a hashtag anymore,” a press release explains. “It’s the inspiration for a children’s book and a national movement to support Black businesses. Rebel Girls is launching a campaign to inspire girls and women and raise up Black businesses.”

The rollout also includes a four-city book tour in Los Angeles on Sept. 18, Atlanta on Sept. 25, New York on Oct. 2 and Washington, D.C. on Oct. 3. Other events include a virtual shop, community partnerships, an audiobook and podcast.

Rebel Girls’ annual International Day of the Girl event, taking place on Oct. 10, includes appearances by Oprah Winfrey and actress Lovie Simone, among others. Stay tuned for more coverage right here.

Good Night Stories for Rebel Girls: 100 Real-Life Tales of Black Girl Magic is set to be released on Sept. 28, 2021.