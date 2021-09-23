“Tiger King 2” is coming soon.

Netflix announced a sequel to the much-talked about 2020 documentary, to be released later this year, while confirming a lineup of new true-crime releases.

It’s unclear what the angle for “Tiger King 2” will be, given that the main star of the first season, Joe Exotic, is in prison on charges of murder for hire (against rival Carole Baskin) and animal abuse.

Netflix wrote, “‘Tiger King’ is coming back this year — and Season 2 promises just as much mayhem and madness as Season 1!”

Exotic, who revealed earlier this year that he’s been diagnosed with prostate cancer, specialized in tiger shows at the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park, as shown in season one.

Other docs announced Thursday include “The Tinder Swindler”, “Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King” and “Bad Vegan”.

BAD VEGAN

TRUST NO ONE: THE HUNT FOR THE CRYPTO KING

