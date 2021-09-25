“Tiger King 2” is coming soon, and on Saturday Netflix released a new trailer and release date.

Netflix announced a sequel to the much-talked about 2020 documentary earlier this week while confirming a lineup of new true-crime releases.

It’s unclear what the angle for “Tiger King 2” will be, given that the main star of the first season, Joe Exotic, is in prison on charges of murder for hire (against rival Carole Baskin) and animal abuse.

Meanwhile, the new trailer gives little clue about the actual content of “Tiger King 2”, detailing the phenomenon the show became featuring footage from the original docuseries.

“Tiger King 2” will be making its debut on Nov. 17.

Netflix wrote, “‘Tiger King’ is coming back this year — and Season 2 promises just as much mayhem and madness as Season 1!”

Exotic, who revealed earlier this year that he’s been diagnosed with prostate cancer, specialized in tiger shows at the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park, as shown in season one.

Other docs announced Thursday include “The Tinder Swindler”, “Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King” and “Bad Vegan”.

