Nicole Kidman really is that open to giving hugs.
This week, Melissa McCarthy shared a hilarious video on her Instagram account in which she pranks her “Nine Perfect Strangers” co-star.
“@nicolekidman will hug ANYONE on picture wrap 😂,” McCarthy wrote in the caption.
In the video, McCarthy dons a mask that looks like Albert Einstein over her head right after production wraps on the series.
She walks over to Kidman, who reacts with a scream, before agreeing to give her a hug, not knowing who is under the mask.
“Oh my god!” she screams in delight as McCarthy lifts up the mask. “I love you. You are hilarious.”