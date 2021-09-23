Nicole Kidman really is that open to giving hugs.

This week, Melissa McCarthy shared a hilarious video on her Instagram account in which she pranks her “Nine Perfect Strangers” co-star.

“@nicolekidman will hug ANYONE on picture wrap 😂,” McCarthy wrote in the caption.

In the video, McCarthy dons a mask that looks like Albert Einstein over her head right after production wraps on the series.

She walks over to Kidman, who reacts with a scream, before agreeing to give her a hug, not knowing who is under the mask.

“Oh my god!” she screams in delight as McCarthy lifts up the mask. “I love you. You are hilarious.”