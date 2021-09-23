“Venom: Let There Be Carnage” might have just hit theatres, but Tom Hardy is already thinking about the next “Venom” movie.

The actor spoke to ET Canada’s Carlos Bustamante about introducing Carnage, a new villain played by Woody Harrelson, into the sequel.

“Everybody wants to see Carnage. Obviously the Spider-Man thing is the Spider-Man thing but within world of the simbiotes, carnage is the new being,” he said.

On how he plans to continue the narrative with a third “Venom” film, Hardy added, “Obviously Carnage is a high priest in the aspect of the characters. It’s like ‘wow, you’ve got to go bigger or you go lateral and then build the world.'”

“It’s about making the right choices at the right time. Even with the foresight of understanding where things may go already or may wish to go, it’s a combination of all of those things and the alchemy of what it will be.”

“Venom: Let There Be Carnage” also stars Michelle Williams, Naomie Harris, Reid Scott and Stephen Graham.

The movie is in theatres now.