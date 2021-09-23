Kylie Jenner gives more bang for your buck with 73 questions answered in under eight minutes.

Vogue caught up with the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star for a game of “73 Questions”. The interviewer was greeted at Jenner’s doorstep by her adorable daughter Stormi, 3. Afterwards, viewers were treated to a tour of her home.

“I just had an ultrasound appointment,” Jenner said at the beginning, giving an update on her second pregnancy with rapper Travis Scott.

Later in the video, the Kylie Cosmetics founder was asked if there were any moments she wished the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” cameras had not picked up.

“Probably my stripper pole episode,” she dished.

Jenner also revealed how much she talks to her family.

“We are on a family group chat, so we all talk the same amount,” she said, noting that her mom Kris Jenner is the most active and that Kylie, herself, is least involved.

Jenner, 24, is launching her Kylie Baby line of baby wear on Sept. 28.