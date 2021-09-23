The Mistress of the Dark is finally living her fullest life at 70-years-old.

On Thursday, actress Cassandra Peterson, best known as the iconic horror hostess Elvira, appeared on Global’s “The Tamron Hall Show” and talked about recently coming out publicly as gay.

She made the revelation in her new memoir, Yours Cruelly, Elvira: Memoirs of the Mistress of the Dark, in which she also revealed that she was in a 19-year-old relationship with her partner Teresa “T” Wierson.

“You know it’s funny, you wouldn’t think it would be that big of a deal now, but I think because of the character I play,” Peterson said of the public reaction to her coming out. “I mean, obviously I appeal to men. It’s a super sexy character that’s, you know, straight because she’s a big horndog. She’s always chasing guys. And so I think it’s a little shocking for people to go, ‘Her? Of all people?’ So yeah I think that’s why it’s such a big deal right now.”

Talking about finally sharing her truth, the actress said, “I mean it’s kind of scary. Actually I’m sort of revealing it right now. I haven’t talked to anybody about it, you know? It is scary and exciting, but also I’m very relieved and so is my partner. Holding in secrets all the time gives you gas. I mean it’s, I was just reading an interview with the actor Danny Trejo, who’s a friend and he said, ‘You’re only as sick as your secrets.’ It really does, it’s not a good feeling, keeping that from people.”