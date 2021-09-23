Netflix is giving fans their first look at season two of “Emily In Paris”.

In the new photos for season 2, fans see Emily Cooper, played by Lily Collins, back doing her fashionable antics around Paris with friends Mindy (Ashley Park) and Camille (Camille Razat).

Hunky chef Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) also makes an appearance.

Photo: Stéphanie Branchu/Netflix

“Emily In Paris” follows Emily as she relocates her entire life for a new job as a marketing executive in Paris. Fans watched as Emily dealt with the glamorous culture shock of moving from Chicago to the French fashion capital and all of her fantastic friends she met along the way.

Series creator Darren Star recently teased season 2 to People magazine, spilling, “There’s a new love interest for [Emily], there’s a lot more intrigue at work, in relationships. I think she also just gets more immersed in learning French and really struggling with the language in a way she didn’t get to do first in the first season, because she’s really trying this season.”

Photo: Stéphanie Branchu/Netflix

Season 2 of “Emily In Paris” is set to start streaming later this year.