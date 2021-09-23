Megan Thee Stallion is inviting you to get your hot girl on with her Nike “New Hotties” campaign.

Megan and Nike recently announced a new collaboration that also featuring workouts on the Nike Training Club App. The “Body” rapper shared the story of how she was told to play sports like basketball, volleyball and track when growing up, due to her tall frame.

RELATED: Megan Thee Stallion And BTS Release ‘Butter’ Remix

“And I tried them all, but they just weren’t for me. I knew I had to find my passion and do what made me happy,” Megan said in a video posted to her official YouTube channel on Thursday. “Let’s see you run through 12-hour dance rehearsals, train five days a week, then perform in front of 50,000 people, squatting 50 per cent of the time.

“People like to tell us what we can and what we can’t do, but we ain’t hearing that. Real hot girls know [that] no one can define us but us. So hotties, you ready?”

RELATED: Megan Thee Stallion Drops New Rap Single ‘Outta Town Freestyle’

Naturally, speculation is rampant that a Megan-Nike foot apparel collaboration could follow suit.