Even before the internet, people couldn’t get enough of cat pictures.

On Thursday, Prime Video Canada debuted the first trailer for “The Electrical Life of Louis Wain”, starring Benedict Cumberbatch as the real life artist who helped people see cats in a new way.

According to the official description, the film tells “the extraordinary true story of eccentric British artist Louis Wain (Cumberbatch), whose playful, sometimes even psychedelic pictures helped to transform the public’s perception of cats forever.”

Photo: Amazon Studios

“Moving from the late 1800s through to the 1930s, we follow the incredible adventures of this inspiring, unsung hero, as he seeks to unlock the “electrical” mysteries of the world and, in so doing, to better understand his own life and the profound love he shared with his wife Emily Richardson (Claire Foy).”

The film, directed by Will Sharpe, also features performances by Andrea Riseborough, Toby Jones, Taika Waititi and more.

“The Electrical Life of Louis Wain” hits theatres Oct. 22, and Prime Video Canada on Nov. 5.