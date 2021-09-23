“Derry Girls” is coming to an end but the show’s characters might have a future.

Series creator Lisa McGee confirmed on Thursday that season three will serve as the beloved comedy series’ last outing. McGee said in a statement on Twitter that it was always her intention to wrap things up in three seasons.

RELATED: Cancelled Or Renewed?

“It was always the plan to say goodbye after three series. ‘Derry Girls’ is a coming-of-age story; following five ridiculous teenagers as they slowly, very slowly, start to become adults, while around them the place they call home starts to change too and northern Ireland enters a new more hopeful phase,” she wrote. “Which was a small, magical window of time.”

“‘Derry Girls’ is a love letter to the place I come from and the people who shaped me. It has been an honour to write it and I will be forever proud of everything it’s achieved. I’d like to thank the people of Derry and Northern Ireland for getting behind us.”

She also teased a potential future for Erin (Saoirse-Monica Jackson), Orla (Louisa Harland), Clare (Nicola Coughlan), Michelle (Jamie-Lee O’Donnell) and James (Dylan Llewellyn).

“Thanks also to the team behind the series, the incredible Hat Tricks productions and a special thanks to Channel 4 — the channel I grew up watching; the channel that made me want to write comedy and the only channel that could have made our show,” she continued.

RELATED: ‘Derry Girls’ Send A Special Time-Capsule Video Message

“Who knows if Erin, Clare Orla, Michelle and James will return in some other guise someday, but for now this is it for us and we’re excited to start filming this series with our incredible cast and crew to hopefully take our loyal fans on one last adventure.”

Production on the third and final season of “Derry Girls” begins in late 2021.