Jason Derulo and Jena Frumes have called it quits.

The “Talk Dirty” singer, 32, took to Twitter on Thursday to share the news while asking fans for privacy.

The news comes just a day after Derulo celebrated their birthdays together alongside their son, Jason King, who was born in May.

“Jena and I have decided to part ways,” he wrote in his statement. “She is an amazing mother but we feel being apart at this time will allow us to be the best versions of ourselves and the best parents we could be.”

He added, “Please respect our privacy in this time.”

Jena and I have decided to part ways.

Frumes shared a sweet birthday shoutout to Derulo on Wednesday, “Happy birthday @jasonderulo! Blessed to share the same day of birth with my lover. You are the most handsome, hardworking, talented, silly, loving human ever. You truly make me whole and I’m so grateful for the love we share. You and our mini make me the happiest girl in the world and I can’t wait to make more memories with you guys. I know I’m a tough cookie but you make me soft and accept me for who I am and I’m forever grateful for that🥺 Cheers to another year!”

She added, “I love you so much, forever ❤️.”