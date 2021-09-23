“Harry Potter” star Tom Felton was removed via stretcher after an apparent medical incident while playing golf on Thursday.

Felton, who played villainous Hogwarts student Draco Malfoy throughout the “Potter” film franchise, was playing a round of golf during a celebrity tournament at Whistling Straits in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, reports the Daily Mail, when he reportedly collapsed.

A photo taken at the scene shows Felton looking dazed as he’s apparently helped to his feet. Meanwhile, another photo features the actor lying on a stretcher that’s been loaded onto a golf cart.

AP Photo/Ashley Landis

A video posted on Twitter by an onlooker shows Felton, lying in a stretcher, as the golf cart carrying races to exit the course.

The crowd assembled cheers, as Felton appears to be conscious and aware of his surroundings; while the Twitter user writes that Felton suffered “an apparent heart attack,” this has not been confirmed by any other sources.

As Metro UK reports, Felton was competing for Europe in the Ryder Cup Celebrity Match, which traditionally precedes the actual Ryder Cup, which begins on Friday.

ET Canada has reached out to Felton’s rep for comment.