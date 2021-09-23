Billy Eichner is living out his lifelong dream.

In a newly announced rom-com, the “Billy On The Street” comedian, 43, will both write and star in his romantic comedy “Bros”, a gay love story that will, for the first time ever, feature a cast comprised of entirely LGTBQ+ actors.

The Hollywood Reporter first broke the news, revealing that each heterosexual role in the film “will be played by openly LGBTQ actors and actresses.”

“Bros” is described as “a smart, swoony and heartfelt comedy about two gay men (Eichner, Luke Macfarlane) maybe, possibly, probably, stumbling toward love. Maybe. They’re both very busy.”

Along with Eichner and Macfarlane, transgender author TS Madison, gender non-conforming entertainer Miss Lawrence, “RuPaul’s Drag Race” season 13 winner Symone, actor Guillermo Diaz and TV host and creator Guy Branum will also star.

“I could not be more proud or excited about the historic nature of the all openly LGBTQ+ cast of ‘Bros’,” Eichner told THR. “After queer actors have spent decades watching straight actors capitalize both artistically and professionally by playing LGBTQ+ characters, it is a long overdue dream come true to be able to assemble this remarkable, hilarious cast. And while Bros may be the first of its kind in several ways, my real hope is that it is only the first of many opportunities for openly LGBTQ+ ensembles to shine and show the world all we are capable of as actors, beyond just being the wacky sidekick, token queer or a straight movie star’s ‘gay best friend.'”

“Bros” is set to premiere Aug. 12, 2022.