Harry Styles is giving his fans some solid dating advice.

During the “Watermelon Sugar” singer’s, 27, Love On Tour stop in Minnesota, Styles noticed a fan holding a sign that read, “Should I text him?” And Styles’ answer was spot on.

“In my opinion, if you should, then this isn’t even a question,” he began.

“If we’re playing games,” Styles continued. “If you’re wondering, ‘Should I text him…Can’t text him too soon… And now I’m thinking about double texting and that’s whole other risky business…’ My personal opinion is that if there’s any sort of games: Trash, trash, trash, not for you.”

😭 Harry giving love n dating advice and calling a man trash I LOVE L O V E to see it omg pic.twitter.com/pzU9cs4i7n — Olivia (@OliviaAloud) September 23, 2021

Styles’ girlfriend Olivia Wilde has been joining the star on tour, regularly spotted in the audience dancing along to Styles’ tunes.

“She was so happy and dancing all night,” a concertgoer told E! News after a show. “It was very cute. She was singing along to almost every song…and having a good time with the people she was with.”

The couple met on the set of Wilde’s upcoming film, “Don’t Worry Darling”.