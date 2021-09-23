Back in 2015, Daniel Craig had completed filming on “Spectre” and was asked if he’d return to play 007 one more time. At the time, he offered a somewhat infamous answer.

“I’d rather break this glass and slash my wrists,” Craig told TimeOut, adding, “We’re done. All I want to do is move on.” If he did return for another Bond film, he insisted at the time, “it would only be for the money.”

While Craig did return to the franchise one final time, for the oft-delayed “No Time to Die”, all these years later he now admits he’s come to regret those words.

Speaking with Radio Times (via The Independent), he explained his state of mind at the time he made that declaration.

“To be completely honest, I was thinking, ‘I don’t know if I can do another one of these.’ I finished filming ‘Spectre’ with a broken leg. To your point about being in my fifties now, I thought, ‘Do I have this in me? Do I want to go through all of this?’ I needed a break,” he said.

Addressing how he expressed those thoughts in 2015, he said he would have phrased things differently. “A little more skill in the answer might have been better,” he said. “I was joking but it came across as ungrateful.”