Tell us how you really feel, Carole Baskin!

The Big Cat Rescue founder and “Dancing With the Stars” alum has never been shy about sharing her disdain for the filmmakers behind “Tiger King”, and is now offering more thoughts on Netflix’s upcoming sequel to the surprise-hit docuseries.

In a new interview with Variety, Baskin commented on reports that “Tiger King” filmmakers Rebecca Chaiklin and Eric Goode would soon be releasing “Tiger King 2”.

“I know some people who have been involved in it and they were doing more filming, so I assumed at some point they would come out with a ‘Tiger King 2.’ It took them five years to put together the first one, so I thought it would be a lot longer,” she said.

After seeing the final docuseries, however, Baskin said that what she was told would be a look at rescuing big cats held in facilities such as Joe Exotic’s zoo wound up being the salacious series that Netflix viewers know and love.

“I wouldn’t call Eric Goode or Rebecca Chaiklin true documentarians,” she said of “Tiger King”. “I mean that was just a reality show dumpster fire.”

While she doesn’t want to watch the sequel, she admitted she’ll probably have to in order to defend herself against the allegedly false claims she expects to be made about her.

“My phone started ringing off the hook for three months straight, people cursing at me and telling me that they wanted to burn the place to the ground and they wanted to kill me and my family and the cats,” she explained. “So whatever ‘Tiger King 2’ does, I’ll have that same reaction from the public that has been misled. I’ll have to spend a lot of time explaining to them how they have been misled, which means I have to watch it.”

She added, “I think there’s a Mark Twain quote about a lie making its way around the world faster than the truth can get its pants on, and that’s true because people just love a good lie.”

Given what she’s already experienced, she said hopes are not high for “Tiger King 2″.

“Why would I believe them? They’ve already shown who they are,” she said of the filmmakers. “They can’t back off of that ledge.”