Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s trip to New York City included a roundtable in partnership with the World Health Organization (WHO) to discusses COVID-19 vaccine equity with world leaders, executives, experts and more.

“In this room, we had a number of the foremost leaders on public health, pandemic preparedness, scientific progress, and community building,” said the Duke and Duchess of Sussex during the event.

Some of those in attendance in person included Chelsea Clinton, Stewart Simonson, Assistant Director-General of the World Health Organization and Loyce Pace, Director, Office of Global Affairs, US Department of Health and Human Services.

“Today’s meeting was a much-appreciated opportunity to learn from some of the most-respected experts who are working tirelessly to end this pandemic. Building on ongoing conversations we’ve had with global leaders over the past 18 months, today further reinforced our commitment to vaccine equity. We’re so encouraged by the spirit of collaboration we heard throughout our conversation and are eager to do our part,” they added.

Harry and Meghan are in NYC to take part in “Global Citizen Live” to continue their work with world leaders in pursuit of global vaccine equity. They previously took part in Global Citizen’s “Vax Live: The Convert To Reunite The World” in May.

“We’re grateful to The Duke of Duchess of Sussex for working with us to bring together this critical conversation,” said Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General, World Health, Organization of the roundtable. “We are at an important crossroads for vaccinating the world. It is only with collaboration, coordination, transparency, and creative thinking that we can make it through this pandemic together.”

The trip to New York City is part of the first public events the couple have taken part in together since welcoming daughter Lilibet Diana on June 4. They are also parents to son Archie, 2.

Earlier on Thursday, Harry and Meghan visited the One World Trade Center observatory with Mayor Bill de Blasio.