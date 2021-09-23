Britney Spears is looking back at her VMAs performance 20 years ago.

Sharing a collection of images from the night where she chatted with Mick Jagger ahead of time, Spears said the lace black dress is one of her all time favourites.

She then revealed the nerves she had.

“Before I went on that night I was feeling kinda out of body with nerves … I mean … I was in a cage with a live lion,” Spears wrote, adding that ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake helped calm her.

“I will never forget the moment before I went in the cage !!!! Justin saw I could hardly talk so he held my hand and gave me a 5 minute pep talk which obviously worked.”

For a reminder of that performance– that included a live liger (tiger/lion) and snake– check out the video below.