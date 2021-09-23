One of Nintendo’s most beloved video games is going to be adapted into a new movie, with the star-studded voice cast revealed on Thursday.

Nintendo of America announced via Twitter that “The Super Mario Bros. Animated Film” will be debuting in theatres during the 2022 holiday season.

RELATED: Jamie Lee Curtis Recreates That Iconic Meme Of Herself And Plays Super Mario Party To Twitter’s Delight

In the tweet, the all-star voice cast was revealed, including Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day, Jack Black, Keegan-Michael Key, Seth Rogen, Fred Armisen and more.

A subsequent tweet detailed which actors would be playing which characters, with Pratt and Day as titular plumbers Mario and Luigi, and Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach. Meanwhile, Rogen will be playing Donkey Kong, Black will voice Bowser, and Key will be Toad. Charles Martinet, who voices all the various characters in the video games, will be appearing in “surprise cameos.”

This isn’t the first time that the “Super Mario” video game franchise has been adapted for film and television. Pro wrestler Captain Lou Albano and actor Danny Wells portrayed Mario and Luigi in the 1989 Saturday-morning series “The Super Mario Bros. Super Show!”, while Bob Hoskins and John Leguizamo played the duo in a live-action 1993 feature film.

Judging by Twitter, fans aren’t exactly sold on the “Super Mario” casting choices.