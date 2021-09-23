One of Nintendo’s most beloved video games is going to be adapted into a new movie, with the star-studded voice cast revealed on Thursday.
Nintendo of America announced via Twitter that “The Super Mario Bros. Animated Film” will be debuting in theatres during the 2022 holiday season.
In the tweet, the all-star voice cast was revealed, including Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day, Jack Black, Keegan-Michael Key, Seth Rogen, Fred Armisen and more.
The Super Mario Bros. Animated Film movie is heading to theaters in North America on 12/21/22!
A subsequent tweet detailed which actors would be playing which characters, with Pratt and Day as titular plumbers Mario and Luigi, and Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach. Meanwhile, Rogen will be playing Donkey Kong, Black will voice Bowser, and Key will be Toad. Charles Martinet, who voices all the various characters in the video games, will be appearing in “surprise cameos.”
Chris Pratt as Mario
Anya Taylor-Joy as Peach
Charlie Day as Luigi
Jack Black as Bowser
Keegan-Michael Key as Toad
Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong
Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong
Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek
Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike
Surprise cameos from Charles Martinet
This isn’t the first time that the “Super Mario” video game franchise has been adapted for film and television. Pro wrestler Captain Lou Albano and actor Danny Wells portrayed Mario and Luigi in the 1989 Saturday-morning series “The Super Mario Bros. Super Show!”, while Bob Hoskins and John Leguizamo played the duo in a live-action 1993 feature film.
Judging by Twitter, fans aren’t exactly sold on the “Super Mario” casting choices.
Chris Pratt Mario pic.twitter.com/MZzvX58OVk
my copy of mario 3d world looks kinda weird #NintendoDirect pic.twitter.com/5ThNDBjeOZ
The only casting announcement for the Super Mario Bros. movie that makes absolute sense to me is Seth Rogan as Donkey Kong. pic.twitter.com/spiSkVBP0P
Mario movie looks great pic.twitter.com/KguW1ardVK
this is what super mario movie is gonna sound like pic.twitter.com/OAULeLEyfb
So uhhh about that Mario movie voice cast pic.twitter.com/fmEIyi5E1k
*Mario approaches Bowser's castle*
Bowser: pic.twitter.com/dR9J7akFHL
“It is Me! You know… Mario? Guys?” pic.twitter.com/rK0HY2tWW6
Wow that new Mario movie sure looks interesting- pic.twitter.com/rdiQKytpQV
The new mario movie is going to make you all realize how good you had it with bob hoskins.
