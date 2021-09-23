Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

One of Nintendo’s most beloved video games is going to be adapted into a new movie, with the star-studded voice cast revealed on Thursday.

Nintendo of America announced via Twitter that “The Super Mario Bros. Animated Film” will be debuting in theatres during the 2022 holiday season.

RELATED: Jamie Lee Curtis Recreates That Iconic Meme Of Herself And Plays Super Mario Party To Twitter’s Delight

In the tweet, the all-star voice cast was revealed, including Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day, Jack Black, Keegan-Michael Key, Seth Rogen, Fred Armisen and more.

The Super Mario Bros. Animated Film movie is heading to theaters in North America on 12/21/22! Check out the voice cast for the upcoming movie below 👇 pic.twitter.com/Xj31P6hk6y — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 23, 2021

A subsequent tweet detailed which actors would be playing which characters, with Pratt and Day as titular plumbers Mario and Luigi, and Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach. Meanwhile, Rogen will be playing Donkey Kong, Black will voice Bowser, and Key will be Toad. Charles Martinet, who voices all the various characters in the video games, will be appearing in “surprise cameos.”

Chris Pratt as Mario

Anya Taylor-Joy as Peach

Charlie Day as Luigi

Jack Black as Bowser

Keegan-Michael Key as Toad

Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong

Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong

Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek

Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike

Surprise cameos from Charles Martinet — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 23, 2021

This isn’t the first time that the “Super Mario” video game franchise has been adapted for film and television. Pro wrestler Captain Lou Albano and actor Danny Wells portrayed Mario and Luigi in the 1989 Saturday-morning series “The Super Mario Bros. Super Show!”, while Bob Hoskins and John Leguizamo played the duo in a live-action 1993 feature film.

Judging by Twitter, fans aren’t exactly sold on the “Super Mario” casting choices.

my copy of mario 3d world looks kinda weird #NintendoDirect pic.twitter.com/5ThNDBjeOZ — bruh @ vortex gallery (@magiksonic) September 23, 2021

The only casting announcement for the Super Mario Bros. movie that makes absolute sense to me is Seth Rogan as Donkey Kong. pic.twitter.com/spiSkVBP0P — Mike Mika (@MikeJMika) September 23, 2021

Mario movie looks great pic.twitter.com/KguW1ardVK — Panda (@PandaGlobal) September 23, 2021

this is what super mario movie is gonna sound like pic.twitter.com/OAULeLEyfb — Ghob-swag-a (@Ghobsmacka) September 23, 2021

So uhhh about that Mario movie voice cast pic.twitter.com/fmEIyi5E1k — Fake AVGN Thumbnails (@FakeAVGN) September 23, 2021

Wow that new Mario movie sure looks interesting- pic.twitter.com/rdiQKytpQV — Your Local Vampire 🦇🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@VampyrOfSwords) September 23, 2021