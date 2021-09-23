Dr. April Kepner’s ending on “Grey’s Anatomy” could have looked a lot different if Sarah Drew had a say.

Drew, who played April on the show from 2009 until 2018, has expressed she wished that April and Jesse Williams’ Jackson Avery ended up together. Instead of April marrying Justin Bruening’s Matthew Taylor.

Lynette Rice’s new book How to Save a Life: The Inside Story of Grey’s Anatomy details how Drew “always, always wanted her to end up with Jackson, especially after they had their baby.”

According to Insider, Drew wrote a letter to showrunner Krista Vernoff asking her to change the ending since she felt April and Matthew’s wedding felt “rushed.”

“I even wrote a very passionate letter to Krista after I read that final episode saying ‘Can she just walk off? Like maybe kiss him and walk off into the distance doing something as an independent woman? Like, why does she need a man?’ ” Drew says in the book.

However, Drew did come around to see April and Matthew as a “lovely redemption story.”

While the 2018 ending to April’s story didn’t play out how Drew wanted, Drew and Williams reunited during season 17 but the show was left on a cliffhanger allowing fans to come to their own conclusion how Japril would end up.