Fans of YouTube personality David Dobrik are breathing a sigh of relief now that he’s confirmed he’s back on U.S. soil, following earlier claims that he was “stranded” in Slovakia.

Dobrik has been documenting his first trip out of the U.S. to visit the country of his birth, but raised alarm on Wednesday when he issued some posts on Instagram Story indicating he was not being allowed to return to the U.S.

“Everyone went back home because this is taking way longer and it’s a lot harder than I thought it was getting my visa and green card,” he said, via the Daily Mail.

RELATED: David Dobrik Releases New Apology Video https://etcanada.com/news/760761/david-dobrik-releases-new-apology-video-amid-vlog-squad-sexual-assault-allegations-i-let-a-lot-of-people-down/Amid Vlog Squad Sexual Assault Allegations: ‘I Let A Lot Of People Down’

As the Mail reports, Dobrik has lived in the U.S. since age 6, and reportedly received a Green Card under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program allowing children of undocumented immigrants to attain full citizenship.

He continued by detailing the difficulties he was encountering.

“This like a f**king scavenger hunt, so I’m apologizing because I can’t get any vlogs up or anything,” he continued. “I hope to return to the States soon. It’s like I’m lost. I’m literally stranded. Wish me luck.”

However, things have apparently all worked out, and Dobrik is back stateside.

RELATED: David Dobrik Returns To Vlogging And Unveils His New Mansion

“THEY LET ME BACK INTO AMERICA!!!” he wrote in the caption of a photo of himself standing in front of the Washington Monument.