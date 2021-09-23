Thursday episode of “Flipping 101” takes a turn from house flipping to Tarek El Moussa’s health.

Moussa’s fiancée, Heather Rae Young, revealed on Instagram that he was diagnosed with celiac disease.

“Celiac disease was something Tarek had never even heard of (classic him 😆) and it’s something that a lot of you might not know about,” she captioned a clip from the show.

“We knew something was making him extra inflamed and I was extra worried because as a lot of you might know, Tarek has had two types of cancers in the past and I wanted to be one step ahead of anything because obviously I want him to live forever and be as healthy as possible ❤️ so we started running a bunch of blood tests on him and finally our amazing doctor was able to diagnose him,” she added.

“If you stay gluten-free, one, you’ll feel better and two, the risk of cancer is much, much lower,” Dr. Song explains in the clip.

“So, my favourite foods or living better and healthier and longer?” El Moussa replies. “Gluten is in everything. What am I gonna eat?”

Then adding later on to the camera, he said, “I wasn’t really expecting that news and it’s just gonna be a really big change for me. But the good news is I know what’s wrong and hopefully things will get better.”

The “Flip or Flop” star has battled both testicular cancer and thyroid cancer.

“Flipping 101” airs on HGTV Canada or can be streamed on STACKTV with Amazon Prime Video.