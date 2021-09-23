Click to share this via email

“Keeping Up With The Kardashians” has long wrapped but Kim Kardashian is teasing a new project.

The Kardashian/Jenner family have a content deal with Hulu, but little has been said of what that includes.

On Thursday, Kardashian shared a picture of a mic pack to her Instagram Stories, captioning it “Day 1”.

Photo: @kimkardashian/Instagram

It is unclear if Kardashian’s post has to do with their Hulu deal or an unrelated project.

Kim, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner will “create global content” for the streamer with a multi-year deal. A premiere of their content is expected later this year.

Kardashian’s next big date on the calendar book is Oct. 9 when she hosts Global’s “SNL”.