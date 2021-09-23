The Billboard Latin Music Awards celebrated the best in Latin music. Fans enjoyed a star-studded set of performances from Camila Cabello, Karol G, Marc Anthony, Christian Nodal, Juanes, Natti Natasha, Prince Royce, and many more. The ceremony also honored Paquita la del Barrio, Daddy Yankee and Maná.
Winners were announced during the telecast, hosted by William Levy, Gaby Espino, Pedro Fernandez and Maite Perroni, which aired live on Telemundo from the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida.
See the complete list of winners below and stay tuned to ETonline.com for all Billboard Latin Music Awards coverage.
Artist of the Year:
Anuel AA
Bad Bunny **WINNER**
J Balvin
Maluma
Ozuna
Artist of the Year, New:
Camilo
Eslabon Armado
Kali Uchis
Myke Towers **WINNER**
Rauw Alejandro
Crossover Artist of the Year:
Black Eyed Peas **WINNER**
Dua Lipa
Ne-Yo
Nicki Minaj
The Weeknd
Hot Latin Song of the Year:
Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, “Dákiti” **WINNER**
Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin, “Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life)”
Kali Uchis, “Telepatía”
Karol G & Nicki Minaj “Tusa”
Maluma & The Weeknd, “Hawái”
Hot Latin Song of the Year, Vocal Event:
Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, “Dákiti” **WINNER**
Bad Bunny & Rosalía, “La Noche De Anoche”
Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin, “Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life)”
Karol G & Nicki Minaj “Tusa”
Maluma & The Weeknd, “Hawái”
Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Male:
Anuel AA
Bad Bunny **WINNER**
J Balvin
Jhay Cortez
Maluma
Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Female:
Kali Uchis
Karol G **WINNER**
Natti Natasha
Rosalía
Selena Gomez
Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:
Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga **WINNER**
Calibre 50
Eslabon Armado
Grupo Firme
Los Dos Carnales
Hot Latin Songs Label of the Year:
Epic
Interscope
Rimas **WINNER**
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Hot Latin Songs Imprint of the Year:
Aura Music
Duars
Rimas
Sony Music Latin **WINNER**
Universal Music Latino
Latin Airplay Song of the Year:
Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, “Dákiti”
Karol G & Nicki Minaj “Tusa”
Maluma & The Weeknd, “Hawái” **WINNER**
Ozuna, Karol G & Myke Towers, “Caramelo”
Prince Royce, “Carita de Inocente”
Latín Airplay Label of the Year:
Remex
Rimas
Sony Music Latin **WINNER**
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Warner Latina
Latin Airplay Imprint of the Year:
Aura Music
Fonovisa
Rimas
Sony Music Latin **WINNER**
Universal Music Latino
Sales Song of the Year:
Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, “Dákiti”
Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin, “Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life)” **WINNER**
Black Eyed Peas, Ozuna & J. Rey Soul “Mamacita”
Karol G & Nicki Minaj, “Tusa”
Maluma & The Weeknd, “Hawái”
Streaming Song of the Year:
Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, “Dákiti” **WINNER**
Bad Bunny “Yo Perreo Sola”
Bad Bunny, “Vete”
Bad Bunny, Jowell & Randy & Ñengo Flow, “Safaera”
Maluma & The Weeknd, “Hawái”
Top Latin Album of the Year:
Anuel AA, Emmanuel
Bad Bunny, El Último Tour del Mundo
Bad Bunny, Las Que No Iban a Salir
Bad Bunny, YHLQMDLG **WINNER**
Maluma, Papi Juancho
Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Male:
Anuel AA
Bad Bunny **WINNER**
J Balvin
Ozuna
Romeo Santos
Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Female:
Becky G
Kali Uchis
Karol G **WINNER**
Selena Gomez
Shakira
Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:
Aventura
Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Black Eyed Peas
Eslabon Armado **WINNER**
Los Legendarios
Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Solo:
Camilo
Enrique Iglesias
Kali Uchis
Luis Fonsi
Shakira **WINNER**
Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:
CNCO
Maná **WINNER**
Mau y Ricky
Piso 21
Reik
Latin Pop Song of the Year:
Black Eyed Peas, Ozuna & J.Rey Soul “Mamacita” **WINNER**
Kali Uchis “Telepatía”
Reik, Farruko & Camilo “Si Me Dices Que Sí”
Sebastián Yatra, Rauw Alejandro & Manuel Turizo “TBT”
Shakira & Anuel AA “Me Gusta”
Latin Pop Album of the Year:
Camilo, Mis Manos
Camilo, Por Primera Vez
Kali Uchis, Sin Miedo (Del Amor y Otros Demonios) **WINNER**
Piso 21, El Amor En Los Tiempos del Perreo
Selena Gomez, Revelación
Tropical Artist of the Year, Solo:
Carlos Vives
Elvis Crespo
Marc Anthony
Prince Royce
Romeo Santos **WINNER**
Tropical Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:
Aventura **WINNER**
Gente de Zona
La Sonora Dinamita
Monchy & Alexandra
N’Klabe
Tropical Song of the Year:
Daddy Yankee & Marc Anthony, “De Vuelta Pa’ La Vuelta”
Marc Anthony, “Un Amor Eterno”
Nio García, Casper Mágico, Ozuna, Wisin & Yandel, Myke Towers & Flow La Movie, “Travesuras”
Prince Royce, “Carita de Inocente” **WINNER**
Prince Royce, “Lotería”
Tropical Airplay Label of the Year:
El Cartel
LP
Pina
Sony Music Latin **WINNER**
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Tropical Albums of the Year:
El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico, En Cuarentena
Frankie Ruiz, The Greatest Salsa Ever, Vol. 1
Gloria Estefan, Brazil305
Prince Royce, Alter Ego **WINNER**
Sonora Ponceña, Hegemonía Musical
Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Solo:
Christian Nodal **WINNER**
El Fantasma
Junior H
Lenin Ramírez
Natanael Cano
Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:
Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga **WINNER**
Calibre 50
Eslabon Armado
Los Ángeles Azules
Los Dos Carnales
Regional Mexican Song of the Year:
Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga & Snoop Dogg, “Que Maldición”
El Fantasma & Los Dos Carnales, “Cabrón y Vago”
Lenin Ramírez, featuring Grupo Firme, “Yo Ya No Vuelvo Contigo” **WINNER**
Los Dos Carnales, “El Envidioso”
Regional Mexican Albums of the Year:
Christian Nodal, Ayayay!
Eslabon Armado, Corta Venas
Eslabon Armado, Tu Veneno Mortal **WINNER**
Eslabon Armado, Vibras de Noche
Junior H, Atrapado En Un Sueño
Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Solo:
Anuel AA
Bad Bunny **WINNER**
J Balvin
Maluma
Ozuna
Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:
Jowell & Randy
Los Legendarios **WINNER**
Play-N-Skillz
Wisin & Yandel
Zion & Lennox
Latin Rhythm Song of the Year:
Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, “Dákiti”
Bad Bunny “Yo Perreo Sola”
Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin, “Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life)”
Karol G & Nicki Minaj “Tusa”
Maluma & The Weeknd, “Hawái” **WINNER**
Latin Rhythm Album of the Year:
Anuel AA, Emmanuel
Bad Bunny, El Último Tour del Mundo
Bad Bunny, Las Que No Iban a Salir
Bad Bunny, YHLQMDLG **WINNER**
Maluma, Papi Juancho
Songwriter of the Year:
Anuel AA
Bad Bunny **WINNER**
Edgar ‘Edge’ Barrera
J Balvin
Tainy
Producer of the Year:
Mora
Ovy On The Drums
Sky Rompiendo
Súbelo Neo
Tainy **WINNER**
