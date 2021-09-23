Click to share this via email

Bad Bunny arrives at the Billboard Latin Music Awards

The Billboard Latin Music Awards celebrated the best in Latin music. Fans enjoyed a star-studded set of performances from Camila Cabello, Karol G, Marc Anthony, Christian Nodal, Juanes, Natti Natasha, Prince Royce, and many more. The ceremony also honored Paquita la del Barrio, Daddy Yankee and Maná.

Winners were announced during the telecast, hosted by William Levy, Gaby Espino, Pedro Fernandez and Maite Perroni, which aired live on Telemundo from the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida.

See the complete list of winners below and stay tuned to ETonline.com for all Billboard Latin Music Awards coverage.

Artist of the Year:

Anuel AA

Bad Bunny **WINNER**

J Balvin

Maluma

Ozuna

Artist of the Year, New:

Camilo

Eslabon Armado

Kali Uchis

Myke Towers **WINNER**

Rauw Alejandro

Crossover Artist of the Year:

Black Eyed Peas **WINNER**

Dua Lipa

Ne-Yo

Nicki Minaj

The Weeknd

Hot Latin Song of the Year:

Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, “Dákiti” **WINNER**

Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin, “Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life)”

Kali Uchis, “Telepatía”

Karol G & Nicki Minaj “Tusa”

Maluma & The Weeknd, “Hawái”

Hot Latin Song of the Year, Vocal Event:

Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, “Dákiti” **WINNER**

Bad Bunny & Rosalía, “La Noche De Anoche”

Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin, “Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life)”

Karol G & Nicki Minaj “Tusa”

Maluma & The Weeknd, “Hawái”

Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Male:

Anuel AA

Bad Bunny **WINNER**

J Balvin

Jhay Cortez

Maluma

Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Female:

Kali Uchis

Karol G **WINNER**

Natti Natasha

Rosalía

Selena Gomez

Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:

Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga **WINNER**

Calibre 50

Eslabon Armado

Grupo Firme

Los Dos Carnales

Hot Latin Songs Label of the Year:

Epic

Interscope

Rimas **WINNER**

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Hot Latin Songs Imprint of the Year:

Aura Music

Duars

Rimas

Sony Music Latin **WINNER**

Universal Music Latino

Latin Airplay Song of the Year:

Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, “Dákiti”

Karol G & Nicki Minaj “Tusa”

Maluma & The Weeknd, “Hawái” **WINNER**

Ozuna, Karol G & Myke Towers, “Caramelo”

Prince Royce, “Carita de Inocente”

Latín Airplay Label of the Year:

Remex

Rimas

Sony Music Latin **WINNER**

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Warner Latina

Latin Airplay Imprint of the Year:

Aura Music

Fonovisa

Rimas

Sony Music Latin **WINNER**

Universal Music Latino

Sales Song of the Year:

Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, “Dákiti”

Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin, “Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life)” **WINNER**

Black Eyed Peas, Ozuna & J. Rey Soul “Mamacita”

Karol G & Nicki Minaj, “Tusa”

Maluma & The Weeknd, “Hawái”

Streaming Song of the Year:

Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, “Dákiti” **WINNER**

Bad Bunny “Yo Perreo Sola”

Bad Bunny, “Vete”

Bad Bunny, Jowell & Randy & Ñengo Flow, “Safaera”

Maluma & The Weeknd, “Hawái”

Top Latin Album of the Year:

Anuel AA, Emmanuel

Bad Bunny, El Último Tour del Mundo

Bad Bunny, Las Que No Iban a Salir

Bad Bunny, YHLQMDLG **WINNER**

Maluma, Papi Juancho

Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Male:

Anuel AA

Bad Bunny **WINNER**

J Balvin

Ozuna

Romeo Santos

Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Female:

Becky G

Kali Uchis

Karol G **WINNER**

Selena Gomez

Shakira

Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:

Aventura

Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga

Black Eyed Peas

Eslabon Armado **WINNER**

Los Legendarios

Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Solo:

Camilo

Enrique Iglesias

Kali Uchis

Luis Fonsi

Shakira **WINNER**

Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:

CNCO

Maná **WINNER**

Mau y Ricky

Piso 21

Reik

Latin Pop Song of the Year:

Black Eyed Peas, Ozuna & J.Rey Soul “Mamacita” **WINNER**

Kali Uchis “Telepatía”

Reik, Farruko & Camilo “Si Me Dices Que Sí”

Sebastián Yatra, Rauw Alejandro & Manuel Turizo “TBT”

Shakira & Anuel AA “Me Gusta”

Latin Pop Album of the Year:

Camilo, Mis Manos

Camilo, Por Primera Vez

Kali Uchis, Sin Miedo (Del Amor y Otros Demonios) **WINNER**

Piso 21, El Amor En Los Tiempos del Perreo

Selena Gomez, Revelación

Tropical Artist of the Year, Solo:

Carlos Vives

Elvis Crespo

Marc Anthony

Prince Royce

Romeo Santos **WINNER**

Tropical Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:

Aventura **WINNER**

Gente de Zona

La Sonora Dinamita

Monchy & Alexandra

N’Klabe

Tropical Song of the Year:

Daddy Yankee & Marc Anthony, “De Vuelta Pa’ La Vuelta”

Marc Anthony, “Un Amor Eterno”

Nio García, Casper Mágico, Ozuna, Wisin & Yandel, Myke Towers & Flow La Movie, “Travesuras”

Prince Royce, “Carita de Inocente” **WINNER**

Prince Royce, “Lotería”

Tropical Airplay Label of the Year:

El Cartel

LP

Pina

Sony Music Latin **WINNER**

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Tropical Albums of the Year:

El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico, En Cuarentena

Frankie Ruiz, The Greatest Salsa Ever, Vol. 1

Gloria Estefan, Brazil305

Prince Royce, Alter Ego **WINNER**

Sonora Ponceña, Hegemonía Musical

Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Solo:

Christian Nodal **WINNER**

El Fantasma

Junior H

Lenin Ramírez

Natanael Cano

Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:

Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga **WINNER**

Calibre 50

Eslabon Armado

Los Ángeles Azules

Los Dos Carnales

Regional Mexican Song of the Year:

Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga & Snoop Dogg, “Que Maldición”

El Fantasma & Los Dos Carnales, “Cabrón y Vago”

Lenin Ramírez, featuring Grupo Firme, “Yo Ya No Vuelvo Contigo” **WINNER**

Los Dos Carnales, “El Envidioso”

Regional Mexican Albums of the Year:

Christian Nodal, Ayayay!

Eslabon Armado, Corta Venas

Eslabon Armado, Tu Veneno Mortal **WINNER**

Eslabon Armado, Vibras de Noche

Junior H, Atrapado En Un Sueño

Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Solo:

Anuel AA

Bad Bunny **WINNER**

J Balvin

Maluma

Ozuna

Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:

Jowell & Randy

Los Legendarios **WINNER**

Play-N-Skillz

Wisin & Yandel

Zion & Lennox

Latin Rhythm Song of the Year:

Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, “Dákiti”

Bad Bunny “Yo Perreo Sola”

Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin, “Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life)”

Karol G & Nicki Minaj “Tusa”

Maluma & The Weeknd, “Hawái” **WINNER**

Latin Rhythm Album of the Year:

Anuel AA, Emmanuel

Bad Bunny, El Último Tour del Mundo

Bad Bunny, Las Que No Iban a Salir

Bad Bunny, YHLQMDLG **WINNER**

Maluma, Papi Juancho

Songwriter of the Year:

Anuel AA

Bad Bunny **WINNER**

Edgar ‘Edge’ Barrera

J Balvin

Tainy

Producer of the Year:

Mora

Ovy On The Drums

Sky Rompiendo

Súbelo Neo

Tainy **WINNER**

The 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards aired live on Telemundo from Watsco Center in Florida on Sept. 23.

