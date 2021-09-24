Rihanna got a little help from James Corden while preparing for her “Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3” to launch on Prime Video Canada.

In the latest edition of “Take A Break” on “The Late Late Show”, Corden headed down to the show in Los Angeles to give the superstar’s assistant Carolyn a well-deserved break.

However, Corden took things a bit too far as he barked orders at everyone not to look Rihanna in the eye.

Rihanna, James Corden.

He also added himself to the list of models, with RiRi joking of the host’s headshot: “Is this what you look like on Tinder or something?”

After chatting to Rihanna about how important it is to her for her brand to be inclusive, Corden then “helped” direct a bit of runway choreography.

Corden told the models to do the robot, roll the dice, and more, but, unsurprisingly, Rihanna wasn’t overly impressed with the whole thing.

She insisted, “I f**king hate it,” before adding: “Okay James, I’ve had enough, you’re fired!”

