Sometimes the wax figures at Madame Tussauds look so real because they are.

On Thursday’s “The Tonight Show”, Jimmy Fallon and Michael Strahan got together to pulls some pranks and surprise fans at the wax museum in New York.

In the segment, the two TV personalities photobombed people snapping pics with wax statues of themselves on a fake “Tonight Show” set.

“Oh my god, they even got the crooked finger,” Strahan said, remarking on the quality of the replica.

Then, as fans sat for photos, the two popped out at the last minute, causing people to shriek in shock and excitement.

“My mom’s gonna kill me for meeting you without telling her,” one fan said after getting the shock.

In other photos, Strahan and Fallon actually sat in place of their wax statues, staying as still as possible until the pics were about to be taken, giving fans a fright.