Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge plays a game of tennis with U.S. Open Champion Emma Raducanu.

Kate Middleton was all smiles as she met 18-year-old U.S. Open winner Emma Raducanu on Friday.

The Duchess of Cambridge, who is a keen tennis fan and Patron of the Lawn Tennis Association, joined a homecoming celebration for Great Britain’s U.S. Open Champions, hosted by the LTA Youth programme.

Middleton headed down to the National Tennis Centre to chat to Raducanu, Joe Salisbury, Alfie Hewitt and Gordon Reid, as well as took to the court to have a game in her tennis skirt and matching jacket.

In the presence of champions 🏆 Congratulations @EmmaRaducanu, @joesalisbury92, @alfiehewett6 and @GordonReid91 on your incredible achievements in this year’s #USOpen. We are all so proud of you! pic.twitter.com/3b5iF9ktfk — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) September 24, 2021

The royal also met teenagers from across the U.K. who are playing tennis at a grassroots level as part of the LTA Youth programme, as well as hearing more about the work that the LTA has been carrying out to encourage participation in the sport amongst young people across the country.

Her Royal Highness is passionate about supporting grassroots tennis and encouraging young people from all backgrounds to become involved in the sport.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and British U.S. Open champions Emma Raducanu in action as they return to the LTA’s National Tennis Centre for The Homecoming and to celebrate their success on September 24, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images for LTA)

LTA Youth is an innovative programme aimed at inspiring the next generation of players aged 4-18. The programme aims to help more children enjoy the benefits of playing and staying in tennis, whatever their age, gender, ability, disability or background.

Friday’s event comes after Raducanu became the first British woman to win a grand slam title for 44 years when she won the U.S. Open earlier this month.

The royal family were quick to offer their congratulations on social media.

Huge congratulations @EmmaRaducanu on your stunning performances and historic Grand Slam victory! Incredible –we are all so proud of you. @LeylahFernandez well done on your amazing achievements at this year’s #USOpen, it’s been a pleasure to watch. C — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) September 11, 2021

'I have no doubt your outstanding performance, and that of your opponent Leylah Fernandez, will inspire the next generation of tennis players.' Read The Queen's message to @EmmaRaducanu in full: https://t.co/m5lxaH7kKi pic.twitter.com/aFSaCisDC0 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 11, 2021