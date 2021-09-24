Anderson Cooper’s mother was a bit of an eccentric.

Appearing on Global’s “The Late Show” on Thursday night, the CNN host told Stephen Colbert about the time his mom, Gloria Vanderbilt, offered to carry his child at age 85.

The story started with Cooper’s mom calling him, saying they needed to talk about something. When he arrived at her place to talk, she revealed that she had recently been to a gynaecologist, which Cooper explained “wasn’t that unusual for her to start a sentence like that.”

Things only got weirder, though as the told him that the doctor had said she was still able to bear a child.

“You know, sometimes people wonder how during interviews I just stay, like, stone faced and listen to people say bats**t crazy things. I grew up with Gloria Vanderbilt,” Cooper said.

“She’s like, ‘Well, you know, you can get an egg anywhere these days.’ I was like, ‘Uh huh.’ She was like, ‘Well, what I was thinking is, you get an egg and, you know, fertilize it with your sperm, and I’ll carry your child.’”

Cooper, of course, was shocked by the offer and didn’t know how to respond at first.

“I was just stunned,” he said, “and I finally said to her, I was like, ‘You know, mom, I love you, but even for you that is just batsh*t crazy. That’s just nuts.’ I was like, ‘That is just weirdly Oedipal on a whole other level. That kid would be on the front page of the New York Post for the rest of its life.’”

Finally he added, “Fast forward two years later, I get a thing in the mail that my mom has sent me, ‘cause that’s how we communicated, and it’s a newspaper clipping, and it’s a photograph, the headline is ‘Grandmother bears child for son.’”

Vanderbilt died in 2019 at age 95. Cooper, meanwhile, has one son who was born via a surrogate.

Also on the show, Cooper talked about the time Colbert saved his broadcast of a live concert in New York City that was hit by a torrential rainstorm.

As Cooper tried to keep things going on the air on CNN, Colbert called in live to help him drum up some material while everyone waited for the rain to clear.

Finally, the two also talked about Cooper’s legendary family, the Vanderbilts, and his ancestor, Cornelius Vanderbilt, who is described as having had “more money than the U.S. Treasury.”

“The Late Show” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. on Global.