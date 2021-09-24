Daniel Craig jokes about being “bitter” when the new James Bond takes over as he chats to Graham Norton on his show Friday.

The stars of the long-awaited Bond movie “No Time to Die”, including Craig, Léa Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, and Rami Malek, join Norton in the studio for the first show of the new season.

Craig says of his final outing as 007, “At the end of ‘Spectre’ I was very down on everything and I thought that was it, but I am really, really happy that I was given the opportunity to come back and do this. It wraps up a lot of the stories, and the chance to do just one more was wonderful.”

When asked if he’s sad to be leaving, Craig shares, “It’s everything. It’s been close to 16 years of my life, and it’s been incredible to do these films.

“‘Bond’ films don’t get made very often so to have this opportunity has been the biggest thing in my professional career obviously, but also one of the biggest things my life, so it is very emotional. I am glad I am ending it on my terms – I am grateful to the producers for allowing me to do that – but I will miss it.”

He jokes, “I will probably be incredibly bitter when the new person takes over!”

Talking about the release of the film after 18 months delay due to the pandemic, Craig tells the host: “It’s a big deal. We originally closed down Times Square and then nothing. We’re in a brilliant position now as the studio held its nerve about a cinema release. It would have been a tragedy if it had been streamed.”

Unsurprisingly, the cast could reveal nothing about the plot, with Craig saying: “It’s shrouded in mystery because we’ve been delayed for so long and we were worried about it getting out so we locked it down.

“We haven’t shown it to anyone, but we are confident it is very good, and we want people to experience it in the cinema. There’s a lot going on in the movie, but I don’t want to give anything away. I can say we start where ‘Spectre’ left off, Madeleine and Bond have gone off into the sunset… and then as usual the s**t hits the fan!”