Throwing a first pitch comes with a lot of pressure.

On Thursday’s “The Tonight Show”, Jimmy Fallon did a segment about getting to throw the first pitch at a Yankees game, and he got legendary baseball star Mariano Rivera to coach him.

“I know how this works,” Fallon explains in the segment. “If it’s bad, it lives forever.”

“You should be nervous,” Rivera tells him before starting to help the late-night host out.

The first few pitches don’t go so well for Fallon, bad after getting a few pointers, he’s finally able to get a few good ones in and feel confident about the big game.

Before leaving, though, Fallon offers to take a few swings against pithes from the pro using a whiffle ball.

“Don’t be easy on me,” the host says.

Amazingly, Falling manages to hit one of the pitches and beings shouting, “I just got a hit pff Mariano Rivera! Yankee Stadium, here I come!”

Finally, for the actual first pitch, Fallon throws it a little high, but as he pointed out, “It wasn’t the dirt,” adding to Rivera, “You saved me, buddy.”