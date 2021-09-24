Ellie Goulding is the latest star to appear on the cover on Tatler, and in the magazine’s November issue the British singer opens up about her recent marriage and the arrival of her first child, son Arthur, with husband Caspar Jopling.

In the interview, Goulding explains why she held off on going public with her pregnancy. “Most of my friends and family were shocked,” she says. “It wasn’t on the cards, but it wasn’t off the cards either — we’d had such a wonderful first year of marriage. I didn’t tell anyone but then I got to a point when I was ready for people to know.”

She also opens up about meeting her future husband, an art dealer with Sotheby’s, who attended Eton and Harvard.

“I was exhausted that night and I almost didn’t go,” she recalls of the first time she met Jopling, at a 2018 party. “We were painfully shy around each other in the beginning, but once we had overcome that, we realized that we were really meant to be together — he’s very romantic.”

One of her biggest professional honours was being asked to perform at the 2011 royal wedding reception for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. “It was just a whirlwind at the time. They were fans of my music and asked me to perform,” Goulding explains. “It was a big secret and testament to my band and everyone around me that we managed to keep it that way. I had never sung at a wedding before, and of course you feel nervous in any intimate setting like that, much more so than being on stage.”

Since then, Goulding has become friendly with members of the Royal Family, and has recently bonded over motherhood with fellow new mom Princess Eugenie. “There’s a huge sense of camaraderie among new mums, not only dealing with being pregnant, but then breast-feeding, and just figuring it all out,” she says. “It seems like motherhood is a time when you can never say too much about what’s going on, and I’m grateful for that.”

Asked what she’s most proud of in her career, she responds: “I am proud of playing in the amount of festivals I’ve played, because I always found myself on lineups with mostly male bands and singers. So I was always proud that I could be at the top of the lineups where there were mostly men. I can’t wait to play festivals again.”

See the full feature in the November issue of Tatler, available via digital download and newsstands on Thursday, Sept. 30.