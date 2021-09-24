Click to share this via email

Ashley Olsen has finally made her red carpet debut as a couple with longtime boyfriend Louis Eisner.

The fashion designer attended the YES 20th Anniversary Celebration event on Thursday, which was held at The Maybourne in Beverly Hills.

Matthew Morton, Louis Eisner, and Ashley Olsen attend the YES 20th Anniversary Gala on September 23, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for YES 20th Anniversary Gala)

The bash honoured Eisner Scholars, a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting strong scholars from economically challenged neighbourhoods, of which Eisner’s dad Eric is founder.

Eric is the former president of the David Geffen Company.

Ashley Olsen and boyfriend Louis Eisner arrive for the Young Eisner Scholars (YES) 20th Anniversary Celebration at The Maybourne Beverly Hills in Beverly Hills, California, on September 23, 2021. (Photo by LISA O’CONNOR/AFP via Getty Images)

It has been over two years since Olsen, who donned a long black ensemble for the event, has walked a red carpet. She and Eisner have been dating for several years but tend to keep their relationship on the down low.

The last time she was photographed at such a bash was at the CFDA Fashion Awards in 2019, which she attended with twin sister Mary-Kate Olsen.

Christina Aguilera performed at Thursday’s event, while Walt Disney Company executive chairman Bob Iger and his wife, journalist Willow Bay, were special honourees.