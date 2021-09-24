The follow-up to “Framing Britney Spears” is here.

On Thursday night, the team behind the conversation-starting documentary that debuted in February are set to premiere their new film “Controlling Britney Spears”, which features new details about the pop star’s conservatorship.

In a first look at the new doc on “Good Morning America”, it’s revealed that the filmmakers got new details from a former member of Spears’ security team, who alleges that he was told to erase a flash drive containing “extremely sensitive” information, but that he ended up keeping a copy for himself.

“In the documentary, this insider has come forward and has revealed a portrait of the way the conservatorship monitored and managed nearly every aspect of Britney’s life for the past 13 years,” co-creator Liz Day said.

“When [Britney’s father] Jamie was appointed Britney’s conservator back in 2008, he was given the authority to hire security for Britney 24/7 and no one really knew what they did,” she continued. “They’d be in the background of photos with Britney. But the level of control and the ways that they monitored and surveilled her, we certainly didn’t know… I don’t know that anyone ever knew before.”

Co-creator Samantha Stark also said that they received court documents showing how Spears “had been expressing to the court she wanted out far earlier than anybody knew.”

The filmmakers also shared how Spears’ emotional testimony at a conservatorship hearing in June also inspired others to come forward with supporting details.

“I think Britney speaking was really powerful,” Stark said. “These people in the film reached out to us because they wanted to share their story because they heard Britney speak.”