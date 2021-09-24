Click to share this via email

Lizzo is once again proving herself to be the queen of covers.

During an appearance at BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge, the “Good As Hell” singer put a soulful, funky spin on “Butter”, originally recorded by K-pop sensation BTS.

Backed by an all-female band and a pair of backing vocalists, Lizzo continued to demonstrate her knack for taking a familiar hit and making it her own, particularly when she skillfully handled the song’s rap section.

Meanwhile, that wasn’t the only song she performed at the Live Lounge.

Following “Butter”, she launched into a live performance of her latest single “Rumours”.