Prince Harry is one proud dad.

The royal is currently in New York City with Meghan Markle, and has been spotted carrying around a laptop case with the words “Archie & Papa” written on it, referencing the 2-year-old.

Prince Harry. Photo by Alexi Rosenfeld/GC Images/Getty

Harry and Meghan were snapped leaving 50 United Nations Plaza on Thursday.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle. Photo by Gotham/GC Images/Getty

They also visited the One World Observatory.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex joined Mayor Bill De Blasio, his wife Chirlane McCray and their son Dante de Blasio on the outing.

The trip to NYC is part of the first public events the couple have taken part in together since welcoming daughter Lilibet Diana on June 4.

On Sept. 25, Harry and Meghan will make an appearance at “Global Citizen Live” to continue their work with world leaders in pursuit of global vaccine equity. They previously took part in Global Citizen’s “Vax Live: The Convert To Reunite The World” in May.