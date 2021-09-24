One of the most unexpected celebrity couples is reportedly no more.

Page Six is reporting that Elon Musk and Grimes have broken up, with the Tesla CEO confirming he and the Canadian singer are now “semi-separated.”

However, Musk insists the split was not acrimonious, and that they remain on “great terms” as they co-parent son X Æ A-Xii Musk, who celebrated his first birthday in May.

“We are semi-separated but still love each other, see each other frequently and are on great terms,” Musk tells Page Six.

According to Musk, the decision to quasi-separate arose from the geographical demands of their respective careers.

“It’s mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or traveling overseas and her work is primarily in L.A.,” he explains. “She’s staying with me now and Baby X is in the adjacent room.”

Grimes (whose real name is Claire Elise Boucher) and Musk were last seen together in public attending the Met Gala earlier in the month; however, the two weren’t photographed together on the red carpet, with Grimes posing solo before being joined by Musk inside the event.

Earlier in the year, Grimes made a cameo appearance as Princess Peach in Musk’s “Super Mario” sketch during his hosting debut on “Saturday Night Live”. “SNL” returns to Global on Oct. 2.

