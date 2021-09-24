Fans will just have to wait and see who gets to play Madonna.

Speaking to the press on the red carpet at the premiere of the new documentary “Madame X”, Madonna gave an update on the progress of her planned autobiographical film.

“It’s a visual autobiography. It’s a pretty crazy experience so far, I’m just in the writing process, and just deciding which stories to tell, how much detail to go into, which characters to develop. It’s really been a long and arduous process, but it’s been really therapeutic as well,” she said.

Madonna is planning to direct the film, which has recently been rumoured to star Florence Pugh.

Asked about the rumours, Madonna said, “I don’t know. We haven’t decided yet. But she’s definitely up there on the list, if she’ll have me.”

Diablo Cody had previously been tapped as a writer on the project, though over the summer she was seemingly replaced by “Secretary” screenwriter Erin Wilson.

In a post on Instagram several weeks ago, Madonna shared a look at her and Wilson’s screenwriting process, including work on a storyline involving the pop star’s discovery of masturbation as a 19-year-old.