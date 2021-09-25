U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris had been scheduled to make her first in-studio appearance on “The View” since the 2020 election, but the appearance reportedly went off the rails when co-hosts Ana Navarro and Sunny Hostin tested positive for COVID-19 while Harris waited to appear, and were immediately whisked away.

According to a report from The Hollywood Reporter, Hostin and Navarro were on set, sitting behind the table, for the show’s daily “Hot Topics” segment when they abruptly left the stage after an off-camera voice told them, “We need the two of you to step off for a second,” an off-camera voice said to Hostin and Navarro.

Behar, apparently unsure what was going on, began to introduce Harris, still under the impression that the veep would appear in the studio as planned.

However, she was reportedly advised from offstage to stop her introduction. “Can someone please apprise me of the situation?” Behar asked.

The show then went to break. Upon returning, Behar offered an explanation of the chaotic scene that had just unfolded.

“Since this is going to be a major news story any minute now, what happened is that Sunny and Ana apparently both tested positive for COVID,” Behar told the audience.

“No matter how hard we try, these things happen, they probably have a breakthrough case and they’ll be okay I’m sure, because they are both vaccinated up the wazoo,” she added.

Harris did wind up making her appearance remotely, and referenced the unusual situation.

“Sunny and Ana are strong women, and I know they’re fine, but it really also does speak to the fact that they’re vaccinated,” said Harris during her appearance, as reported by TVLine. “And vaccines really make all the difference, ’cause otherwise we would be concerned about hospitalization and worse.”

As People reported, a producer later told the audience that Hostin and Navarro were tested again, and this time both tests were negative.

Following the incident, Navarro appeared on CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360” and shared her impressions of the “surreal” experience.

“It takes so much work to do an interview like this and it’s something that we were excited about. We were prepared to ask some tough questions. We were very proud to have the vice president come on ‘The View’ and all of a sudden it turned into like an episode of ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’. It was just surreal,” Navarro told CNN’s Anderson Cooper.

She added, “Now, because of COVID the table at ‘The View’ is like the size of an aircraft carrier. Joy [Behar] is clear on the other side. I don’t think she sees the commotion of what Sunny and I are told by the executive producer, Brian Teta, that this is happening. And of course it’s a very awkward moment. It’s puzzling. You’ve got a hundred things going through your head,” she continued.

“We go, ‘What did you just say? Did I just hear you right?’ And this is in the middle of live TV. And, as you know, Anderson, the show must go on,” she added.

After she and Hostin were hustled offstage, said Navarro, they “had no contact with [Harris] for the entire day and so they’re trying to figure out what is the safe way to conduct this interview and how do we do this? And I’ve gotta say, her team rolled with it and… she ended up doing the interview from that room via remote… while we were locked up in our dressing rooms.”

After taking an additional rapid antigen test and a PCR test, which all came back negative, Navarro said that “all indications” are that the initial result that caused all the chaos were false positives.