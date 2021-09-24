U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris had been scheduled to make her first in-studio appearance on “The View” since the 2020 election, but the appearance reportedly went off the rails when co-hosts Ana Navarro and Sunny Hostin tested positive for COVID-19 while Harris waited to appear, and were immediately whisked away.

According to a report from The Hollywood Reporter, Hostin and Navarro were on set, sitting behind the table, for the show’s daily “Hot Topics” segment when they abruptly left the stage after an off-camera voice told them, “We need the two of you to step off for a second,” an off-camera voice said to Hostin and Navarro.

Behar, apparently unsure what was going on, began to introduce Harris, still under the impression that the veep would appear in the studio as planned.

However, she was reportedly advised from offstage to stop her introduction. “Can someone please apprise me of the situation?” Behar asked.

#TheView Sunny and Ana both tested positive for Covid on live tv

pic.twitter.com/5TqLNLtVFo — LoveAndyC (@LoveAndyC) September 24, 2021

The show then went to break. Upon returning, Behar offered an explanation of the chaotic scene that had just unfolded.

“Since this is going to be a major news story any minute now, what happened is that Sunny and Ana apparently both tested positive for COVID,” Behar told the audience.

“No matter how hard we try, these things happen, they probably have a breakthrough case and they’ll be okay I’m sure, because they are both vaccinated up the wazoo,” she added.

Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro have to leave The View after the A block upon testing positive for COVID. Both indicated they are vaccinated. Meanwhile- Vice President Harris apparently is waiting backstage. Behar now taking questions from the audience. An absolute train wreck. — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) September 24, 2021

Two hosts of the View tested positive for COVID-19 right before VP Harris was supposed to come out for an interview — AlexGangitano (@AlexGangitano) September 24, 2021

VP Harris, who is in New York in the building for her interview on The View, is going to do it now remotely from another room to be safe. — AlexGangitano (@AlexGangitano) September 24, 2021

Harris did wind up making her appearance remotely, and referenced the unusual situation.

“Sunny and Ana are strong women, and I know they’re fine, but it really also does speak to the fact that they’re vaccinated,” said Harris during her appearance, as reported by TVLine. “And vaccines really make all the difference, ’cause otherwise we would be concerned about hospitalization and worse.”