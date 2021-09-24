“Space… the final frontier.”

Those famous words were intoned by William Shatner at the start of each episode of “Star Trek”, and now, more than a half-century later, the 90-year-old Canadian screen icon will reportedly actually be trekking to the stars.

According to a report from TMZ, Shatner will be going to space aboard Jeff Bezos’ 15-minute civilian space flight in October, aboard the Amazon founder’s Blue Origin vessel New Shepard.

As TMZ points out, this will make Shatner the oldest person in the history to ever venture into space.

TMZ‘s sources indicate Shatner’s experience will be filmed for a documentary; reportedly, a deal with Discovery had been in the works but fell through, but that Shatner’s team is currently in negotiations with other outlets.

“It’s also unclear what Shatner’s paying for his spot onboard New Shepard… our sources believe he’s being comped,” adds TMZ pointing out that the “first civilian seat” on the previous Blue Origin flight was sold for $20 million at auction.