Kate Beckinsale clearly gets her youthful appearance from her mother, Judy Loe.

The actress took to Instagram this week to share a stunning photo of her mom, alongside the caption: “My mother is 74 years old and looks this ridiculously good due to living by the ancient motto ‘where’er you be, let the wind go free’ and climbing up scaffolding whenever she can.”

Judging by her latest social posts, Beckinsale is obviously back to her hilarious self after being hospitalized in Las Vegas due to a back injury earlier this month.

She recently shared a snap alongside cinematographer Noah Greenberg, with the caption: “Look -I found a director of photography in his natural habitat, having made a rudimentary nest and sitting on four breakfast burritos hoping they will hatch.”

The star was said to have been filming “Prisoner’s Daughter” when she was rushed to the ER after throwing her back out.

She has since assured fans that she’s feeling better, sharing a snap of herself from her hospital bed with an IV attached to her arm.