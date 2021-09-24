Meghan Markle chatted with some school kids about her book The Bench in Harlem on Friday.

The Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, who are currently in New York City, visited P.S. 123 Mahalia Jackson elementary school, where Meghan asked the children questions about her book.

Meghan is discussing her book with the kids. pic.twitter.com/6Jlpy5f4CL — Madina Touré (@madinatoure) September 24, 2021

Meghan donned a red ensemble for the outing, and was seen hugging pupils by a mural at one point.

The trip to NYC is part of the first public events the couple have taken part in together since welcoming daughter Lilibet Diana on June 4.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex is seen on September 24, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images/Getty)

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, are seen in Harlem on September 23, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images/Getty)

Harry and Meghan have had a busy couple of days so far in the city, with the pair visiting the One World Observatory with Mayor Bill De Blasio, his wife Chirlane McCray and their son Dante de Blasio on Thursday, among numerous other engagements.

On Saturday, the duo, who stepped down as senior royals in March 2020, will make an appearance at “Global Citizen Live” to continue their work with world leaders in pursuit of global vaccine equity.

Harry and Meghan acted as co-chairs of Global Citizen’s “Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World” back in May, which raised more than $300 million.