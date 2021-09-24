Carey Hart is recovering after undergoing spinal surgery, with a lot of help from his wife Pink.

Hart insisted he can’t wait to get back on his dirt bike next year, writing alongside pictures of his recovery and injuries: “One down and one to go!!!!! Lower spine disc replacement was a success!!! up and out of bed and walking, just a few hours post surgery.”

“Been up 5 times since this. Special thank you to @discmd, Dr Bray Who performed the surgery, and Layla who truly makes this all happen. The staff here is nothing short of amazing.

“I am very lucky to have this team to bolt me back together. Glad my fusion has some company with the M6 disc replacement,” he went on. “Can’t wait to come back stronger than ever, and kick ass on my dirt bike in 2022.

“And my son Jameson had mama bring this sloth to keep me company while in the hospital. And a special thank you, to my amazing wife/nurse who has taken amazing care of me through all of this. I love you baby.”

“Thanks to all my friends for the well wishes. Unfortunately the drugs I’m on, I can’t see my phone very well. I will respond when I can read again 🤣🤣”

Hart has since confirmed he’s heading home, posting:

Channing Tatum was among those sending well-wishes, writing in the comments: “Wow!! Legend. Stay up brother. Speedy recovery!”

Ruby Rose added, “The dream team!”