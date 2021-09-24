The bonds of the Beatles are still strong.

On Thursday night, Ringo Starr appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and opened up about his relationship with fellow living former Beatles member Paul McCartney.

Starr revealed that he and McCartney “regularly” talk to each other over FaceTime, and recently got together in person.

“I was just in England and we actually saw each other physically,” he said, adding that he had gone to dinner with McCartney and their wives, along with late bandmate George Harrison’s widow, Olivia Harrison.

Asked if “people lose their minds” when the group of them walk into a restaurant tighter, Starr joked about COVI-19 masks helping the situation.

“With the mask on, I can go anywhere,” he said.