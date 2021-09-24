Matt Damon is officially saying goodbye to his beautiful Los Angeles home.
After placing the Pacific Palisades mansion for sale in January at an asking price of $21 million, the actor wasn’t finding any takers, according to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.
RELATED: Matt Damon Reveals He And His Wife Luciana Barroso Got The Same Tattoo As Heath Ledger
Recently the asking price was lowered by approximately $3 million, and it sold within two weeks, though the final closing price was not disclosed.
The Zen-inspired, 13,508-square-foot home features seven bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, and sits on nearly three-quarters of an acre of land.
Damon’s home is surrounded by mature trees, a koi pons, a children’s play area and a pool and spa.
At the centre of the home is an atrium with 35-foot, vaulted-mahogany ceilings and plenty of natural light, along with disappearing glass walls that connect the living and entertainment rooms.
RELATED: Matt Damon Almost Throws Up As He Struggles Through ‘Hot Ones’ Challenge
There is also a game room, office, gym and media room, as well as staff quarters and wine storage with an accompanying tasting room.
Recently, Damon moved into a $16.75 million Brooklyn Heights penthouse in New York, which at the time of sale, was the most expensive residential real estate purchase ever in Brooklyn.