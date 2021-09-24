Click to share this via email

Matt Damon is officially saying goodbye to his beautiful Los Angeles home.

After placing the Pacific Palisades mansion for sale in January at an asking price of $21 million, the actor wasn’t finding any takers, according to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.

Recently the asking price was lowered by approximately $3 million, and it sold within two weeks, though the final closing price was not disclosed.

The Zen-inspired, 13,508-square-foot home features seven bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, and sits on nearly three-quarters of an acre of land.

Damon’s home is surrounded by mature trees, a koi pons, a children’s play area and a pool and spa.

At the centre of the home is an atrium with 35-foot, vaulted-mahogany ceilings and plenty of natural light, along with disappearing glass walls that connect the living and entertainment rooms.

There is also a game room, office, gym and media room, as well as staff quarters and wine storage with an accompanying tasting room.

Recently, Damon moved into a $16.75 million Brooklyn Heights penthouse in New York, which at the time of sale, was the most expensive residential real estate purchase ever in Brooklyn.