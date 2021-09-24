Sarah Jessica Parker is honouring Willie Garson.

Following a battle with pancreatic cancer, Garson died on Sept. 21 at age 57.

Parker originally privately mourned her “Sex and the City” co-star, but shared a tribute on Instagram on Friday.

“It’s been unbearable,” she wrote next to a collection of pictures of them together. “Sometimes silence is a statement. Of the gravity. The anguish. The magnitude of the loss of a 30 + year friendship.”

Parker detailed the friendship between them that included “road trips”, “late night phone calls” and “all the heartaches and joy that accompany.”

“Willie. I will miss everything about you. And replay our last moments together. I will re-read every text from your final days and put to pen our last calls,” Parker continued. “Your absence a crater that I will fill with blessing of these memories and all the ones that are still in recesses yet to surface.”

She also paid condolences to Garson’s son Nathen, adding, “You were and are the light of Willie’s life and his greatest achievement was being your Papa.”

Parker concluded her post with Garson’s “last words” to her– “‘Great bangles all around.’ Yes.”

Garson was reprising his role as Stanford Blatch, Carrie Bradshaw’s GBF, in the HBO Max revival.

Tributes to Garson poured in including many from his “Sex and the City” and “White Collar” co-stars.