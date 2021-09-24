Kate Middleton has shared a personal message after the murder of Sabina Nessa, 28.

Nessa, a school teacher, was killed while walking to a pub five minutes from her home in Greenwich, London to meet a friend. Her body was found the following evening at a park police believe she was passing through.

“I am saddened by the loss of another innocent young woman on our streets. My thoughts are with Sabina’s family and friends, and all those who have been affected by this tragic event,” the Duchess of Cambridge tweeted, signing it with a “C” for Catherine.

Two men have been arrested in connection with the murder and the Met Police have released CCTV images of another man they want to speak with.

Sadly, this isn’t the first time Kate has had to honour a woman murdered in London.

In March, Kate privately made a visit to a vigil for Sarah Everard, 33, whose body was found a week after she went missing. The duchess laid flowers at the memorial and wanted to pay her respects.