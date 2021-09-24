Matt Amodio’s relentless “Jeopardy!” winning streak just keeps on going.

On Friday’s edition of the beloved game show, the PhD student from New Haven, Connecticut became the third person in the show’s history to earn more than $1 million in non-tournament play, with his 28th consecutive victory bringing his total winnings to $1,004,001.

The only other contestants to win top the $1-million mark during regular season games are Ken Jennings, whose 74-game streak yielded $2,520,700, and James Holzhauer, who raked in $2,462,216 over the course of 32 victories.

Last month, Amodio became the show’s third-biggest winner of all time when he hit $547,600 after his 17th win.

“This was beyond my wildest dreams going in,” Amodio said of topping a million dollars. “I knew it was a possibility, but I thought it was a very remote possibility, and to have it actually happen is unbelievable.”

Amodio’s next game can be seen on the Monday, Sept. 27 episode of “Jeopardy!”.