Michael K. Williams’ cause of death has been revealed.

The “Lovercraft Country” star was found dead at his Brooklyn home on Sept. 6, he was 54.

In a report from the NYC Office of Chief Medical Examiner, it stated his death was accidental from “acute intoxication by the combined effects of fentanyl, p-fluorofentanyl, heroin and cocaine,” Deadline first reported.

The medical examiner would not add further details.

The five time Emmy nominated actor had numerous tributes pour in after his death, with the Emmy Awards honouring him during last Sunday’s show.

“Michael was — it’s crazy to say ‘was’ — was a brilliantly talented actor and a generous human being who has left us far too soon,” Kerry Washington said during the ceremony. “Michael, I know you’re here because you wouldn’t miss this. Your excellence, your artistry will endure.”